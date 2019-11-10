VIDEO: One injured in north Surrey shooting Sunday

Police were called to the 13200 block of 104 Avenue just before noon Sunday for reports of shots fired. One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, following a shooting in the 13200 block of 104 Avenue in Surrey.

RCMP were called to the scene shortly before noon Sunday, after receiving a report of shots fired.

A male victim was located at the scene, suffering from apparent gun shot injuries, and was taken to hospital.

The investigation is in it early stages, however, police say that based on initial information, the incident appears to have been targeted.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit is in charge of the investigation and the area surrounding the scene is expected to be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for further information and evidence.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-174809.

Police were called to the 13200 block of 104 Avenue just before noon Sunday for reports of shots fired. One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police were called to the 13200 block of 104 Avenue just before noon Sunday for reports of shots fired. One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police were called to the 13200 block of 104 Avenue just before noon Sunday for reports of shots fired. One man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Shane MacKichan photo)