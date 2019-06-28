Road trips serve as a fun option for summer vacations. (Pixabay photo)

One in three in B.C. choose road trips over flights for vacation: poll

About 75 per cent of people in B.C. say they’re concerned about how air travel impacts environment

As summer gets into full swing, reducing carbon emissions remains top of mind for many British Columbians – even if that means longer road trips instead of flying – a new BC Hydro survey suggests.

As a worldwide “fly less” movement continues to grow,

75 per cent of people in B.C. say they’re concerned about the impact air travel has on the environment, according to a BC Hydro study released Thursday.

Of those surveyed, one-third said they’d swap a vacation that requires a flight with a closer destination that can be reached by car.

BC Hydro calculated that two passengers on a return flight from Vancouver to Kelowna create approximately 400 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to about 170 litres of gas in a vehicle. Similar amounts of emissions are created from Vancouver to Cranbrook. A flight from Vancouver to Seattle creates 260 kilograms of emissions.

The study comes as the Crown corporation works to educate British Columbians on electric vehicles and the impact EVs have on reducing the province’s carbon footprint.

A study released last month suggested that electric cares are 80 per cent cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles.

