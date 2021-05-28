(Delta Police Department photo)

One in custody after alleged stabbing in North Delta

Police say the incident is not connected to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict

One person is in police custody following an alleged stabbing in North Delta.

Police were called to the 11800-block of 80th Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Friday (May 28) following an altercation that allegedly left one person stabbed.

“The suspect surrendered to police without incident and is currently in police custody,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

“This matter is not believed to be related to the current gang conflict. Instead, it appears to be the result of a conflict between two individuals known to each other.”

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect also suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.


