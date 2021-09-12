One hurt in Maple Ridge gunshot incident

Multiple police units responded to a report of a gunshot at a residence in the 11400 block of 207th Street early Saturday, Sept. 11. (file)

One person was hurt in a shooting incident in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Noelie Royant said officers responded to a report of a “single gunshot” fired in the 11400-block of 207th Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The injured person, a male, was taken to hospital with a “non-life-threatening” injury, Royant said.

More details were expected to be released Monday.

A witness to the incident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News that after the sound of a shot was heard, at least four police cruisers and multiple officers could be observed at the scene.

People in the house were “called out into the lawn via [police] loudspeakers,” the witness related.

Two were taken into custody at the scene, the witness noted.

“I asked one of the officers if it was a gunshot, and they said ‘yes’,” the witness added.

The witness said it was “not the first time” police have been called to one of two houses that police were attending, that a recent fire at the same location had attracted RCMP interest.

