Police and other emergency crews on the scene in South Surrey where one person was found dead inside a vehicle that was partially submerged in a ditch. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One found dead in partially-submerged vehicle in South Surrey

Police alerted to deceased at 1:12 p.m. Dec. 15

The Surrey RCMP is investigating after a driver was found deceased in a vehicle partially submerged in a South Surrey ditch.

According to a news release, police received a report about a vehicle in a ditch in the 3700-block of 168 St. at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 15).

“Police and Surrey Fire Service attended the scene and located the vehicle with a deceased driver inside,” the release states. “The investigation is in the early stages and the cause of the collision has not yet been determined.”

Further details regarding the driver were not disclosed.

Police are advising motorists that 168 Street is closed to traffic in both directions between 32 and 40 Avenues, and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or with dash-camera footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


