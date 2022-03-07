The slide occurred just east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon. (MOTI photo)

1 person dead in weekend rockslide near Golden

One individual succumbed to their injuries after a rock fell on their vehicle

A person has died in a rockslide in the Kicking Horse Canyon on Friday afternoon (March 4), police have confirmed.

The Golden RCMP was notified of a rock fall and motor vehicle incident at approximately 3:50 p.m. local time.

Emergency crews all responded to the scene to help clear the danger zone.

One person was left in critical condition as a result of a rock falling on their vehicle. The individual was brought to the local area hospital and succumbed to their injuries the following day.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

The Golden RCMP would like to thank our partners for their hard work, and sincerely thank the citizens who came together to help those who were injured states Cpl. Mike Wilson.

Our hearts go out to the families of the injured parties.

The highway was closed for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

READ MORE: To the public from Kootenay Boundary family physicians and nurse practitioners

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

Local NewsOkanagan

Previous story
Northwest B.C. bar raises money for Ukraine with Stolichnaya vodka
Next story
Indigenous-focused coursework to be a high school graduation requirement in B.C.

Just Posted

Surrey Vaisakhi parade crowd in Newton in April 2018. (File photo: Crystal Scuor)
Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade cancelled again due to ‘tight turnaround’ to plan spring gathering

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. With the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, the Rodeo Association is still working to bring a Country Fair to Cloverdale on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Country Fair still a possibility for May long weekend

Simon Fraser University wrestler Karla Godinez-Gonzalez – an Earl Marriott Secondary graduate – won a national title in the 116-pound weight class in Adrian, Mich on the weekend. (SFU photo)
Earl Marriott alum wins national wrestling title for SFU

A single-vehicle crash in the 13600-block of Colebrook Road Saturday (March 5) led to a road closure. A vehicle had rolled into a water-filled ditch. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Serious single-vehicle crash closes Colebrook Road in Surrey: RCMP