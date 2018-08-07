One dead, one injured in assaults Surrey RCMP believe to be related

IHIT has taken the lead on the investigations, police say ‘no risk to the general public’

One man is dead and one injured following events Surrey RCMP believe to be related.

On Monday afternoon (August 6), at about 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a man being stabbed in the 10800-block of 152nd Street. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after, a second man was dropped off at a hospital suffering from serious injuries, and later died.

The two incidents are believed to be related. The Surrey Serious Crime Unit and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have taken over the investigations.

According to an RCMP release, “this appears to be a targeted attack with no risk to the general public.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



