File photo

One dead, one injured in assaults Surrey RCMP believe to be related

IHIT has taken the lead on the investigations, police say ‘no risk to the general public’

One man is dead and one injured following events Surrey RCMP believe to be related.

On Monday afternoon (August 6), at about 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a man being stabbed in the 10800-block of 152nd Street. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after, a second man was dropped off at a hospital suffering from serious injuries, and later died.

The two incidents are believed to be related. The Surrey Serious Crime Unit and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have taken over the investigations.

According to an RCMP release, “this appears to be a targeted attack with no risk to the general public.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Evacuation order issued due to wildfire on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

One dead, one injured in assaults Surrey RCMP believe to be related

IHIT has taken the lead on the investigations, police say ‘no risk to the general public’

City of White Rock passes cannabis bylaws

Pending federal legalization, single trial retail store will be permitted

2 small brush fires burning in Fraser Valley: BC Wildfire Service

One in Chilliwack and another in Hope are both believed to be human caused

VIDEO: Langley City and Surrey firefighters work together to battle industrial fire

Blaze on Surrey-Langley border took several hours to completely extinguish

Surrey RCMP search for missing 15-year-old

Sam Amato was last seen on Friday, July 27 in Surrey

Images of Sea Festival

White Rock’s long-weekend waterfront celebration

Evacuation order issued due to wildfire on Vancouver Island

Regional District of Nanaimo declares state of local emergency around 107-hectare fire

High 20s to low 30s expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Heat warnings could be issued by Tuesday morning, the national forecaster advised

B.C. family stuck on Indonesian island after 2nd earthquake

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok.

Prime Minister Trudeau visits South Okanagan

No politics, just bigger-than-ever B.C. Day party in Penticton

Freeland says waiting on Saudi Arabia’s next moves amid diplomatic spat

Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa will wait to hear more details from Saudi Arabia before it responds

Man falls 150 feet while reaching for his dropped phone at B.C. waterfall

Man fell reaching for dropped phone, but luckily sustained only minor injuries

PHOTOS: Trudeau draws thousands for Delta speech

The prime minister spoke of the need for positivity and cooperation leading up to the 2019 election

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

Most Read