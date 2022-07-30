Surrey RCMP, pictured in June. 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

One dead in South Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Surrey RCMP say two other victims were taken to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one person is dead and two other are injured after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday (July 30).

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 14600-block of 20 Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

The release says when officers arrived, they found three male victims “in medical distress suffering from gunshot wounds,” adding they “provided life-saving measures” until paramedics arrived.

Despite that, one of the injured men died at scene. Police say the other two victims were taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, Surrey RCMP say.

The release adds that the initial investigation show “that this was a targeted incident,” but the investigation is in the early stages and police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase.

“At this point in time, there is no concern for public safety.”

Surrey RCMP is now looking for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to contact police.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


