One dead in late-night South Surrey collision

Incident occurred Nov. 30 in 18100-block of 16 Avenue

One person died late Tuesday (Nov. 30) following a two-vehicle collision at around 11:30 p.m. in South Surrey.

According to a news release, the incident occurred in the 18100-block of 16 Avenue, and “an occupant may have been ejected.”

“BC Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire Department personnel attended and provided medical treatment to one of the drivers but they succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at scene,” the release states.

The deceased was male, Const. Sarbjit Sangha said.

A second victim was treated at the scene and then transported to hospital in serious condition.

A section of 16 Avenue was closed during the investigation, between 176 Street and 184 Street. The area is expected to reopen to traffic “in the next two hours.”

Sangha said weather and road conditions may have played a role in the collision. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been contributing factors.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating, with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).


