Person confirmed dead at scene after reportedly being struck by a truck in Whalley, in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard at 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police say pedestrian dead after being run over by garbage truck in Whalley overnight

It happened behind a business plaza in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard at about 3 a.m.

Surrey Mounties are investigating a traffic fatality that happened early Friday morning in Whalley after a Super Save Disposal truck reportedly backed over a pedestrian while making a pickup behind a business plaza in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard at about 3 a.m.

A Black Press Media freelancer who was at the scene said people in the area reported that the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was a homeless person that was sleeping but this has not been confirmed.

“That will have to be confirmed by the investigation,” Sergeant Elenore Sturko said. “The driver remained at the scene of the collision and has spoken to police.”

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) and the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services (iCARS) are on the case.

Corporal Vanessa Munn said Friday morning police were unable to confirm the identity of the victim. “We’re waiting for the coroner to get back to us with that.

“It’s a very tragic incident.”


