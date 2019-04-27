Surrey RCMP were on scene of a fatal shooting in north Surrey Friday evening (April 26). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

One dead following shooting: Surrey RCMP

Police say they haven’t determined yet if the incident is gang related

Police say one person is dead following a shooting in north Surrey Friday evening (April 26).

Surrey RCMP were called to the area of Abbey Drive and 176th Street at 5:07 p.m. for “multiple reports from the public” of shots fired, according to a news release from police Friday.

Police said that once officers arrived on scene, a male was found suffering from gun shot wounds, and he was pronounced dead.

Surrey RCMP said investigators have not yet identified the victim.

At this time in the investigation, police said they have not yet determined if the shooting is related to gang activity or any other homicide.

“However, based on the scene assessment, this incident appears to be targeted,” the release reads.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken charge of the investigation. Police said more information will be released by IHIT as details become available.

Surrey RCMP said officers are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for more information and evidence.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

