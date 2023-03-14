One dead following shooting in South Surrey

One person is dead following a shooting Monday (March 13) night in South Surrey’s Grandview Heights neighbourhood.
According to a news release issued just before midnight, police received a report of possible shots fired in the 2200-block of 168 Street just before 8 p.m.
Responding officers found the deceased in a parked vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
No information regarding the victim was shared.
Investigation is ongoing.
According to Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Tim Pierotti, the case is Surrey’s third homicide file so far this year.
On Jan. 9, investigators were at a Fraser Heights home after three people were found dead in the 15600-block of 112 Avenue. And on Feb. 5, Surrey firefighters responding to a Guildford apartment building found a woman’s body.
Anyone with information regarding the latest incident is asked to call the IHIT tip line, at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca
– with files from Tom Zytaruk
