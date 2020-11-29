Corner of Fraser Highway and 152 Street traffic camera. (Surrey Cosmos)

One dead after targeted shooting in Surrey

Incident took place near shopping complex at the corner of 152 Street and Fraser Highway

One man is dead after a targeted shooting in Surrey Sunday evening.

Surrey RCMP said officers responded to the shooting, which occurred in front of a shopping complex at the corner of 152 Street and Fraser Highway, at approximately 7:40 p.m.

“A critically injured man was located. Paramedics attended and provided aid to the man however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a Surrey RCMP news release said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is actively investigating the incident, the release added.

Surrey RCMP said the victim is known to police and it is believed to be a “targeted incident.”

“While this shooting caused a risk to the public as it unfolded, there is no indication of any on-going risk in the area,” the release said.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have video surveillance or dash-cam video to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.solvecrime.ca.

