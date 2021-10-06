Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Newton in the 12200-block of 80 Avenue Tuesday night (Oct. 5, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Newton

One dead after Surrey shooting

IHIT has been called in to investigate

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Newton Tuesday night (Oct. 5).

Just before 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to the 12200-block of 80 Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

Honeyman said when officers arrived, an adult victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in to work with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section.

Honeyman added police are “currently in the evidence gathering phase” and no further information will be provided at this time.

2021: Shootings/homicides
Infogram

At the time of the release, 11:19 p.m., Honeyman said traffic would be affected for an unknown amount of time with 122A Street blocked off between 78 and 80 avenues.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said a burned out vehicle was found on 129A Street in Newton shortly after.


Shortly after a fatal shooting in the 12200-block of 80 Avenue on Oct. 5, 2021, a burned out vehicle was found on 122A Street in Newton. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

