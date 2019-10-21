A view of the gas station in the 8700-block of Harvie Road in Surrey. (Google Street View image)

Body found after fire at Surrey gas station

Fire crews called to the 8700-block of Harvie Road, in Port Kells

One person is dead after a morning fire Monday (Oct. 21) at a gas station in the Port Kells area of Surrey.

At around 5:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a report of a fire in the 8700-block of Harvie Road.

“Once the fire was deemed under control and the area could be searched, one person was located inside the gas station deceased,” said a media release from Surrey RCMP.

The person’s gender, name or age were not revealed by police.

“The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit will be continuing to investigate the fire in collaboration with the Surrey Fire Service.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


