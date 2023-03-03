One dead after early morning crash in Delta

Delta police are investigating a fatal collision overnight on Highway 91.

According to a press release, police were notified of a serious collision at the 72nd Avenue off-ramp from Highway 91 southbound shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Friday (March 3).

Officers located a single vehicle that appeared to have struck a concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to leave the elevated roadway and come to rest in the forested area adjacent to the ramp.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Southbound Highway 91 exit and entrance ramps were initially closed while police investigated the collision, but the southbound exit ramp to access 72nd Avenue eastbound has now been reopened.

Collision reconstruction investigators will remain on the scene as their investigation continues.

Witnesses or anyone with dash camera video footage taken in the area at around 2:30 a.m. are asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote file number 2023-5021.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

