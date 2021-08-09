Fraser Health and TransLink teamed up to have ‘Vaccine Bus’ at White Rock’s East Beach last month. Today, Fraser Health’s will host a pop-up clinic in Crescent Beach. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Fraser Health and TransLink teamed up to have ‘Vaccine Bus’ at White Rock’s East Beach last month. Today, Fraser Health’s will host a pop-up clinic in Crescent Beach. (Nick Greenizan photo)

One-day vaccine clinic set for Crescent Beach

Walk-in vaccinations, for first or second dose, available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Another beach-side COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set for South Surrey today, at a pop-up event in Crescent Beach.

The beach-side clinic is open to those seeking either a first or second dose, and no appointments or personal health numbers are necessary. The clinic – held at 3136 McBride Ave. – is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. today (Monday), and is open to those 12 years old and above.

The pop-up clinic marks the second time Fraser Health has hosted a one-day vaccination clinic in Crescent Beach. In July, Fraser Health also had a ‘Vaccine Bus’ stop by White Rock’s East Beach in order to administer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.


