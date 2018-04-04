Google Maps

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

One child from a community west of Calgary is dead and 13 other children and a man have been taken to hospital.

Police say EMS personnel pronounced the child dead in a home in Morley on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

“The investigation is very preliminary right now,” Cpl. Curtis Peters said. “We don’t know a lot of details, but unfortunately we can confirm that a child did die at that residence.”

Calgary EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux said paramedics dealt with 15 people at the home including the dead child.

Fourteen people were taken to hospital who ranged in age from four months to a man in his late teens.

One of the children in hospital was in serious condition.

Brideaux said investigators aren’t sure what they are dealing with.

“At this time, EMS is working to sort out the potential origin of the circumstances,” he said. ”It seems to be of a medical nature. There is no concerns of trauma or violence attached to this incident.”

Brideaux said the patients do not appear to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Canadian Press

