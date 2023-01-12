One arrested after attempted carjacking in North Delta

Police arrested one man, who is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 12

A man has been arrested following an attempted carjacking in North Delta Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, Delta police received calls from witnesses reporting an attempted carjacking in the 8000 block of Scott Road.

According to a press release, DPD and Surrey RCMP officers located the suspect near the intersection of 80th Avenue and Scott Road and advised him he was under arrest, however the suspect did not to comply with the officers’ instructions.

“As a result, a DPD officer deployed one 40mm less-than-lethal projectile, striking the suspect in the leg. The suspect immediately complied with follow-up police commands, and no further use of force was required,” the release states.

The suspect was arrested and transported to hospital, and is now in custody awaiting his first court appearance later today (Jan. 12). Police say the suspect’s identity cannot be released until charges have been approved and sworn in court.

The car-jacking victim was not injured.

“The DPD would like to acknowledge and thank the witnesses who reported the incident and the action they took to maintain continuity of the suspect in a manner that ensured their safety. This incident highlights the importance of a strong partnership between the community and the DPD,” the release sates.

Acting Insp. James Sandberg, public affairs manager for the Dleta Police Department, said the DPD ensures its officers are trained in de-escalation techniques and supplied with modern less-than-lethal tools to safely intervene in high-risk situations.

“We are proud of the actions our officers took in this situation. In a high-stress and dynamic situation, our officers relied on their Integrated Communications and Tactics (ICAT) training to safely arrest the suspect,” Sandberg said in a press release.

Regarding inaccurate information that was shared on social media shortly after the incident occurred, Sandberg said police “continue to be challenged by the speed of social media.”

“We ask the public to not speculate or share information without knowing accurate details. We remain committed to keeping our community aware by sharing relevant and public safety information as soon as possible,” he said.

