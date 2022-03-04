Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Omicron wave, vaccination rates mean Canada well-protected for now: Tam

If another variant significantly different from Omicron emerges that could change situation

Canada’s chief public health officer says that as long as Omicron remains the dominant variant of COVID-19 in Canada, the risk of another massive wave of infections is low.

Dr. Theresa Tam says the number of cases of Omicron in recent months, coupled with Canada’s high vaccination rates, created good community-level protection against COVID-19 for now.

She warns that if another variant emerges that is significantly different from Omicron, and able to evade current vaccines, that could change.

But even in that scenario, she says better treatments and more availability of rapid tests make it unlikely that more disruptive measures like school closures and gathering limits will be needed.

Tam says face masks should be kept on hand as the first line of defence against COVID-19 even if they are not mandatory.

Alberta and Saskatchewan lifted mask mandates this week, with Manitoba following mid-month, Ontario possibly by month’s end and Quebec by the middle of April.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Public health mandates could return, Tam warns, but favours lighter touch in future

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. gas prices top $2 per litre as Russian invasion sends crude oil surging
Next story
Former Northwest B.C. village mayor charged with fentanyl possession

Just Posted

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. With the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, the Rodeo Association is still working to bring a Country Fair to Cloverdale on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Country Fair still a possibility for May long weekend

A view of Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey investing $424M in ‘ambitious’ capital infrastructure program

Surrey School District building. (File photo)
Egyptian Academy scrambling to find new space in Surrey

The office of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. Allegations the Association’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment by ex-GM Mike MacSorley were brought to light in 2021 when a complaint was filed with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. Laura Ballance, inset, said on social media she is now the “Representative Complainant.” (Photo: Malin Jordan. Inset: Image via LinkedIn)
Former rodeo contractor now ‘representative complainant’ in human rights complaint