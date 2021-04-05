Eliza Olson, pictured here speaking at the 2017 Earth Day pilgrimage in the Delta Nature Reserve, was voted out as president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society during the non-profit’s AGM on Saturday, April 3, 2021, ending her 32 years in the role dating back to the society’s inception. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Eliza Olson, pictured here speaking at the 2017 Earth Day pilgrimage in the Delta Nature Reserve, was voted out as president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society during the non-profit’s AGM on Saturday, April 3, 2021, ending her 32 years in the role dating back to the society’s inception. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Olson voted out as Burns Bog Conservation Society president

New board aims to renew, strengthen relationships with staff, volunteers, members and stakeholders

Eliza Olson is out as president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society (BBCS), after more than three decades in the role.

On Saturday (April 3), over 100 members took part in the society’s first-ever virtual AGM, electing a new, larger board of directors.

Taking over as president is incumbent director, former BBCS vice-president and founding member of the society Derek Zeisman.

“I’m honoured and thrilled to take on the role of president during this exciting new period in the society’s history,” Zeisman said in a press release.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to the many members who took the time and effort to support our team at the AGM, despite being held over the Easter long weekend.”

Joining Zeisman on the executive are incumbent vice-president and Surrey resident Sharon Elizabeth (Liz) Walker, incumbent treasurer and Delta resident Edward Brown, incumbent secretary and Langley resident Nancy McLeod, and Olson, who will take on the role of past president after serving 32 years as president — from the society’s creation until Saturday’s AGM.

“I’d like to thank Ms. Olson for her many years of service on behalf of the society,” Zeisman said in a press release. “I know the new board will work hard to build and expand upon her legacy of service.”

Also elected as directors are Beverley Bly, Christopher Durrant, Laurie Haliburton, Pixie (Beverly) Hobby, Dr. Lynne Mackenzie, Angela Rebrec and incumbent Robert Saito. Biographies of all board members will be posted on the society’s website (burnsbog.org) “in the near future.”

“I believe [our new board of directors] represents the strongest, most talented group of directors we’ve ever assembled. I look forward to working closely and co-operatively with them during my time as president.”

In a press release Monday afternoon, Zeisman said his key goals during his term as president are organizational renewal, strengthening board-staff relations, modernizing the society’s fundraising activities, reviewing its constitution and bylaws, and reaching out to get more youth and students involved in the society’s core mission, both as members and volunteers.

The North Delta-raised Zeisman is currently a legal officer with Global Affairs Canada working in international human rights and economic law in Ottawa, and formerly served as a director of the Professional Association of Foreign Service Officers.

Zeisman holds undergraduate degrees in journalism and history from Carleton University, graduate degrees in public administration and industrial relations from Queen’s University, and common law and civil law degrees from McGill University. He is a Certified International Trade Professional through BCIT, and also holds a certificate in organized crime prevention from Queen’s.

Zeisman said the new board will take immediate steps to renew and strengthen its internal relationships with staff, volunteers and members, as well as with key external stakeholders including the City of Delta, Metro Vancouver, the B.C. and federal governments, “and many others.”

“I’ve always had such love and respect for Burns Bog and its amazingly complex and diverse ecosystem. The bog truly is ‘the lungs of the Lower Mainland.’ The new board is looking forward to working hard to better protect it. An exciting new chapter in our history lies ahead,” Zeisman said.

Zeisman said the society is now entering a new period of renewal, following a difficult period of legal and financial turmoil, caused by a divided board and the ongoing public health emergency.

“Our new board is strong and united. We’re eagerly looking ahead to the future.”

More to come…


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man found not guilty of smuggling 13 kilos of heroin into Canada

Judge found no forensic evidence linked accused to suitcase, heroin or its packaging

Horses and drivers practice at Fraser Downs March 4. The future of horse racing in B.C. is now in doubt after the NDP Government denied the horse racing industry’s yearly funding grant application. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing may not continue after April 30

Funding request denied by B.C. Government

Eliza Olson, pictured here speaking at the 2017 Earth Day pilgrimage in the Delta Nature Reserve, was voted out as president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society during the non-profit’s AGM on Saturday, April 3, 2021, ending her 32 years in the role dating back to the society’s inception. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Olson voted out as Burns Bog Conservation Society president

New board aims to renew, strengthen relationships with staff, volunteers, members and stakeholders

(Unsplash photo)
Frontline health workers deserve ‘medal of honour,’ says White Rock senior

Sacrifices made, risks taken during pandemic called ‘nothing short of heroic’

Alberta RCMP arrested Clayton Heights woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Clayton woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Most Read