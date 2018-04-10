Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

Do you drive an older-style Honda? You might want to look out – according to the Vancouver Police, older Civics and Accords were the most stolen cars of 2017.

Vancouver saw 1,495 vehicle thefts in 2017, police said Tuesday, up from 1,473 in 2016.

Const.Jason Doucette said that it’s not just the theft of cars that’s the concern, it’s what they’re used for after the fact.

“We know that stolen vehicles are not being used for commuting — most are being used to commit additional crimes,” said Doucette.

“Simply making your car harder to steal can reduce overall crime in the city.”

Top stolen vehicles in Vancouver in 2017:

· Honda Civic / CRX (pre-2000)

· Honda Accord (pre-1996)

· Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee (pre 2000)

· Ford F-150XLT (all years)

· Ford Econoline E250 (pre 2013)

· Honda CRV (1997-1999)

· Toyota Corolla (all years)

· Dodge Caravan (pre 2006)

· Acura Integra (1992-1996)

· Ford F250 Supercab (1997-2004)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

