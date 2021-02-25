Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)

Okanagan woman in ICU with broken bones in face after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

A young woman remains in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle while walking home from work Thursday, Feb. 18.

The 29-year-old Winfield woman is currently in the intensive care unit on life support.

She was hit on Highway 97 right across from Voyager RV, walking home from work Feb. 18 just after 9 p.m.

The driver of the 1999 brown Acura has come forward. The car was travelling northbound when it struck the woman.

“The car continued on without stopping and its elderly driver soon after alerted family of his outstanding concern for possibly having struck something on the highway,” RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“A family member promptly attended the vicinity, located the injured pedestrian and immediately called 911. The driver has cooperated fully with the investigation and the vehicle seized for examination. No charges have been laid at this time, but this investigation is ongoing.”

The victim remains in critical condition.

She has been identified as Ashley Paxman, by a GoFundMe page created to help in her extensive recovery.

“The person who found Ashley saw a backpack and shoe on the road, and then discovered Ashley unrecognizable lying in the ditch,” said Tasha Meuser, who is organizing the fundraiser of Prayers and Support for Ashley Hit and Run Victim.

Now laying in ICU, doctors are hopeful for recovery, although it will be a long painful road with more surgeries. It’s uncertain whether her eye can be saved and her brain continues to bleed. The bones in her entire face were shattered upon impact but doctors were able to reconstruct her fingers and repair her tongue, Meuser said.

Anyone with information, including relevant dashcam footage, is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

