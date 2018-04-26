B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was expected to stand trial Thursday, instead pleaded guilty to one of three charges

A Penticton woman accused of leaving her dogs to suffer outside in the winter, underfed, wet and freezing cold, pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty ahead of her trial Thursday morning. Submitted photo

A Penticton pharmacist has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge, averting a trial at the last minute.

Joelle Mbamy, originally from France, was charged with three counts relating to animal welfare charges, including cause unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, failing to provide necessaries to an animal and causing an animal to continue to be in distress (the charge she pleaded guilty to).

Mbamy was set for a trial to start Thursday morning, but in court the local pharmacist instead entered a guilty plea.

Defence and Crown have entered a joint submission for a $1,000 fine, but differ in opinions on the length of a prohibition of owning animals. Crown is seeking a 10-year ban, saying a lifetime ban was not deemed appropriate.

After the animals were seized, Mbamy was fined over $5,000, according to the Crown, which she has paid.

Crown said in court there was no indication Mbamy had any intentions of malice, but rather was too busy with pharmacy work.

On Wednesday, the Western News revealed court documents that indicated a nearly six-year history of complaints to the B.C. SPCA, dating back to 2011, before her three dogs were seized in January 2017.

Mbamy’s ownership of those three dogs followed the theft of two dogs from her property, who in turn, had replaced the theft of another dog from the property after initial complaints were filed in 2011.

The sentencing hearing is ongoing.

The Western News will update with more information.

