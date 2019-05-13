Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Going to visit his mom, Eleanor, in the Vernon Cemetery, Rory White got more than he bargained for Sunday.

Since Eleanor’s passing in 2001, White takes lilacs to her every year on Mother’s Day, as she loved that particular flower. On Sunday, at about 3:20 p.m., White turned onto the cemetery’s Legion Way and parked about halfway down the roadway, as that’s where Eleanor is buried.

He thought he saw a dog moving among the headstones but, in fact, what White saw was something a little bigger than a dog but also with four legs and fur: a bear.

“The bear was a brown bear that appeared to be shedding his winter coat so was quite light in colour,” said White, a school bus driver and photography buff. “It was moving slowly along, though, just minding its own business, checking out the flowers. There was a lady sort of behind where I was at the beginning of Legion Way and she was oblivious to the bear.

READ ALSO: Black bear dines at Summerland rabbit hutch

“I got out of my car and had my camera so started taking pictures and indicated to the lady I had passed that the bear was there. She was immediately concerned, and, thus, I offered for her to get in my car and I would take her to her vehicle which was up ahead of mine.”

READ ALSO: Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

After watching the bear for a short period of time, and seeing it was not being aggressive in any way, White and the woman waited until the bear passed them heading north into the old part of the cemetery, and the woman went to her car. A couple of other cars, said White, stopped on the main road of the cemetery to take pictures but nobody got out of their vehicles.

“I would say no one was in danger and it was just a pleasant and kind of rare encounter,” said White. “The bear clearly wanted to get further into the woods as it was drawing more attention, so it just kept moving along, hurrying up a bit toward the end of that. It lasted all of about five-to-eight minutes.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Surrey students
Next story
150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s wacky, wonderful bed races to kick off rodeo weekend

Event has been a May long weekend cornerstone for 42 years

Warm up for rodeo at Cloverdale’s annual chili contest

Free chili, children’s events at Clover Square Mall on Friday

Burning ban now in effect in Surrey

City has already responded to 123 brush and grass fires this year, release notes

Surrey sport groups make united pitch for covered training facility at Cloverdale Athletic Park

With council approval needed, the project aims to keep players dry and also grow participation

Sunshine and smiles at Saturday’s Clayton Community Festival

Surrey residents turn out in droves for free, kid-friendly festival

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

UPDATE: RCMP identify person who threatened northwest B.C. schools on social media

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

Most Read