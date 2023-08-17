(Black Press File Photo) (Black Press File Photo)

Okanagan man fined $8k for illegally killing moose

Travis Hogg was also given one-year hunting prohibition

A Princeton man has been fined $8,000 under the Wildlife Act for illegally killing a moose near China Creek in November 2021.

Travis Hogg pleaded guilty August 2, in Penticton court, to using another person’s hunting licence.

According to a Conservation Officer Service release, after killing the moose, Hogg had a second party purchase and cancel their species license to cover the moose, which allowed Hogg to continue hunting on his Limited Hunting Authorization.

During the initial investigation, the moose was seized and the meat was donated to the local crisis assistance group to distribute to families in need after the November floods.

Hogg was also charged with failing to comply with the condition of a hunting licence, however that charge was stayed as part of the plea deal.

He was also given a one-year hunting prohibition.

Charges against Herbert Hogg for allowing another person to use his hunting licence and providing a false statement in written form were also stayed.

Related: Conservation shows unborn fawn to poachers caught killing pregnant deer

Related: Man fined $8k for wounding deer in stomach

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

huntingPrinceton

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby
Next story
Foot ferry makes long-awaited first sailing from Nanaimo to Vancouver

Just Posted

The “talking” blue bin in the City of Surrey’s new “Recycling Tips from a Surrey Blue Bin” video, posted to Youtube.com.
Don’t make Surrey’s talking blue bin feel ‘sick’ with household items that should be donated

The Cloverdale Spurs U11 A team play the Penticton Tigers in their opening game of the 2023 U11 “A” B.C. Minor Baseball Provincial Championships, held Aug. 3-6 at Cloverdale Ball Park. The Spurs won the game 23-5. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Spurs finish fourth at provincial championships

“Connecting Delta Through Art,” a new project by the Delta Community Action Team, is currently on display at the South Delta Recreation Centre, where it will remain through to Sept. 14, 2023. (Delta Community Action Team/submitted photo)
Art instalment promotes connection during toxic drug crisis

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesman Timothy Pierotti shows media photos of a silver 2008 Toyota Camry police suspect was used as a getaway car in the June 18 shooting death of Surrey Sikh temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Police release photos of suspected getaway car in Surrey Sikh temple shooting