Actress Ali Larter will be in the Okanagan shooting for the film The Last Victim throughout November. Larter is best known for her leading role in Resident Evil. (Contributed)

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

For the next 25 days the Okanagan will act as the set for the film ‘The Last Victim’ staring Resident Evil’s Ali Larter.

Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland announced the production will begin shooting on Nov. 5 and will use the landscape of the North and South Okanagan as well as Eagle Creek Studios Okanagan to make the film.

The Last Victim stars Ali Larter (Resident Evil, Heros, The Rookie); Ralph Ineson (The Last Jedi, Ready Player One, Guardians of the Galaxy); and Ron Perlman, a bona fide superstar known for such iconic characters as Hellboy and as Clay Morrow in his Golden Globe-winning performance in Sons of Anarchy.

READ MORE: Reports of pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

“A film shoot with this calibre of talent is once again the result of what our region offers filmmakers,” said Summerland. “To have this kind of film production activity here in November is a boost to our local economy.”

Larter stars as an anthropologist trapped in a desolate, unforgiving New Mexico wilderness, struggling to stay one step ahead of a strange gang of outcasts being led by a misguided and ruthlessly terrifying idealist played by Ralph Ineson.

Ron Perlman plays the small-town sheriff who tries to piece together the events of a violent night with no witnesses and few clues, leading him and his quirky deputy deep into the vast and deadly landscape of the American Southwest.

The Screenplay is by Ashley James Louis, based on a story by Naveen A. Chapathuram and Doc Justin.

Naveen directs as well as produces alongside Peach Partners, Blind Alley Entertainment, Immortal Thoughts, The Catalyst Group and Todd Berger. Lukasz Pruchnik is the cinematographer.

For more information on the Okanagan Film Commission visit the Okanagan film website.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chamber seeks community input to develop government policy

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New court date set for men charged in South Surrey shooting death of Hells Angel
Next story
Horgan won’t intervene in Metro Vancouver transit strike

Just Posted

Surrey businesses less tangled with government red tape, survey indicates

This year 71 per cent of those surveyed said red tape had ‘moderate to major’ impact compared to 87 per cent in 2018

Surrey councillor says decision to ban sleeping in RVs on streets ‘mean-spirited’

Locke calls move ‘unnecessary,’ Elford says his support was about ‘keeping the citizens of Surrey safer’

Resident voices concern for tree loss in Surrey’s City Centre during highrise public hearing

The 25-storey Central City office tower was at council for public hearing

Surrey talent rocks ‘Green Day’s American Idiot’ in URP show

Punk-rock musical staged in North Van from Nov. 5-10

Panthers falter in final regular season game

Lord Tweedsmuir suffers biggest loss of season as they head into playoffs

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Horgan won’t intervene in Metro Vancouver transit strike

Limited job action, including overtime ban for maintenance workers, has been in effect since Nov. 1

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

Most Read