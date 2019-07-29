The Loon Lake rest stop has been in less than stellar condition as of late according to travellers. (Government of B.C.)

Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’

You might want to bring your own TP if you’re driving the Okanagan Connector

A rest stop on the Okanagan Connector is “piled high with you-know-what” according to travellers.

The Loon Lake rest area has been, er… a mess lately, with disgruntled drivers saying there is not a scrap of toilet paper to be found in the men’s, women’s or handicapped washrooms at the recently built facility.

The $4.2-million facility was completed in February 2018 after the visitor centre near Merritt was shut down in January.

The Route 97 Connector Visitor Inspiration Centre said it has been fielding some complaints from the public about the condition of the facilities despite having nothing to do with the provincially-operated rest stop.

“They say the toilets are all blocked; it smells gross and people are not happy. We got a complaint on Sunday and we were still getting calls (on Thursday).”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gave the following statement following an interview request by Kelowna Capital News:

“The Loon Lake rest area is a modern, safe and convenient place for drivers to stop and rest along this stretch of highway between Merritt and Kelowna. The rest area includes a fully operational restroom facility, electric car charging stations, free Wi-Fi and separate parking areas for passenger vehicles, large commercial trucks and recreational vehicles.

“Maintaining safe, high-quality provincial rest areas is important year-round. In recognition for the volume of traffic along the corridor and the importance of offering a clean facility, the ministry has an enhanced level of service at this facility during the summer months. Keeping rest areas clean and well-supplied is the responsibility of our maintenance contractors, and is documented in the maintenance contract service agreement.”

The ministry encourages people who encounter less than ideal conditions at the Loon Lake rest area to contact Yellowhead Road and Bridge, at 1-888-899-9854.

