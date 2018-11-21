OIPC audits White Rock’s handling of FOI requests

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has conducted an audit into the City of White Rock’s management of access to information requests.

The findings of the audit are to be released tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m.

According to a news release issued shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday by the OIPC, auditors reviewed White Rock’s “processes to determine the extent of compliance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and OIPC guidelines.

OIPC audits are initiated by the commissioner.

SEE ALSO: White Rock’s top-10 status for FOI issues ‘no surprise’ to either side

More to come…