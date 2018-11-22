White Rock’s handling of FOI requests offer ‘serious issues of concern’, watchdog says

The Officer of Information and Privacy Commissioner found that White Rock “has serious issues” with respect to how Freedom of Information requests are being managed by the city.

In the 23-page report, released Thursday, the OIPC states that it audited the city’s handling of FOI requests because of the “high number” of complaints and requests for review the city has had over the past five years. The OIPC has received more than 100 complaints in that time frame, which makes White Rock the second-highest complained about city the OPIC deals with, the report states.

The audit found issues in 65 per cent of sampled files. Most of the concerns, the report states, relate to a failure to meet legislated timelines and missing documentation in White Rock files.

“The audit also found discrepancies in White Rock’s response to recurrent applicants. The majority (65%) of the City’s FOI requests stem from recurrent applicants who made five or more requests in either 2016 or 2017. However, White Rock still has a duty to respond to all requests within the legislated timelines.”

Specifically, the audit states, White Rock failed to meet legislated timelines in 46 per cent of sampled files, the city took an average of 38 days to respond to FOI requests overall; the city took an average of 22 days longer to respond to requests by recurrent applicants compared to other applicants; the city did not retain all relevant documentation in 26 per cent of sampled files; the city took an average of 13 business days to forward requests to city departments to begin the search for records.

However, the report found that the city conducted adequate searches for records; rarely applied fees; “generally” released records when available with little to no severing; and provided appropriate explanations when no responsive records were found and when denying access to records.

From 2016 to 2017, the city received 253 requests for records.

The audit lists several recommendations, including that White Rock fully document all FOI requests from the original request to closing file; forward requests to departments to search for records as soon as possible; and respond to all FOI requests, without delay, within legislated timelines.

The most disconcerting issue, the privacy watchdog states “is the rate at which the City is failing to meet mandatory timelines. I realize that a large number of White Rock’s FOI requests come from recurrent applicants that may make more sophisticated and complex requests, but that does not excuse the City from its duty to respond within legislated timelines.”

