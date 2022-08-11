Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Ben Stelter with Connor McDavid. (Twitter photo)

Oilers mourn death of ‘dear friend’ Ben Stelter, 6, after battle with brain cancer

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, said in a tweet that his son died Tuesday night.

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, before his fifth birthday.

He became a visible part of the Oilers’ playoff run, attending several games. The Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance.

“We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter,” the Oilers said Wednesday in a statement.

“Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was massive.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerEdmontonNHL

Previous story
Remains of Northwest B.C. woman missing since 2018 found
Next story
Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area

Just Posted

Rita’s Diner in Cloverdale goes up in flames as cameras roll. The diner was built over the course of a week and set alight Aug. 10 for a scene in the upcoming Hilary Swank TV show “Alaska Daily.” (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Diner set on fire for new Hilary Swank TV show

Surrey Storm won the U19 women’s fast pitch national championship July 31 in Fredericton, N.B. (Submitted photo: Ryan Woodward)
Storm surge: Surrey U19 team wins fastpitch nationals as ‘last hurrah’ for some players

Delta police are asking for the public’s help in locating 38-year-old Ashley Marie Troy of North Delta, last seen the afternoon of Aug. 3, 2022. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police ask for public’s help finding missing North Delta woman

An example of Surrey Mounties and Surrey Police Service officers patrolling the city’s streets together. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Final Surrey Police Service take-over date from RCMP still unknown