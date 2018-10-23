Oil spill response exercise happening in Vancouver Harbour

Staff will respond to a simulated 150K litre spill

If you see a whole bunch of boats out in Vancouver Harbour Tuesday morning, don’t worry – it’s just an oil spill response exercise.

Led by the West Coast Marine Response Corp., the annual exercise ensures Transport Canada certification for all responders.

The exercise will see equipment and vessels from the corporation’s south coast fleet deploy to a simulated 150,000 litres spill.

It will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last till about 11 a.m.

READ MORE: New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

