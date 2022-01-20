A bottle containing the drug remdesivir is held by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a “modest but significant effect” on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)

A bottle containing the drug remdesivir is held by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a “modest but significant effect” on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)

Officials optimistic treatments will help ease COVID strain on Canada’s health system

Some provinces hopeful fifth pandemic wave peaking or will soon

With COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada still threatening to overwhelm the health-care system, officials hope two antiviral treatments could help ease the strain.

A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a “modest but significant effect” on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent.

Billed as the largest single-country trial of remdesivir reported to date, the Canadian research is part of a larger study called the World Health Organization Solidarity, a randomized, controlled trial evaluating the medication’s impact on COVID-19 patients in several countries.

Meanwhile, provinces and territories are to receive their shipments of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cautions the pill that can prevent COVID hospitalization is not a replacement for vaccinations.

Health officials in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba are expressing optimism that the Omicron-fuelled fifth pandemic wave is peaking or will be soon.

However, hospitalizations in Saskatchewan have increased by 95 per cent over the last month, while New Brunswick has a record 123 people in hospital with COVID-19.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19 antiviral pill on its way across Canada, as some hospitalizations dip

Coronavirus

Previous story
Nuxalk totem pole stuck in limbo, ‘no clear path’ to remove it from Royal BC Museum
Next story
Avalanche warning issued for Southern BC and Western Alberta

Just Posted

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo. The Rodeo Association announced late Jan. 19 that the 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo has been cancelled. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)
2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

A protest of about 75 people gathered at Peace Arch Hospital Thursday to show the community’s frustration with a Fraser Health decision to temporarily close the maternity ward. The decision was reversed later Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Decision to close Peace Arch Hospital maternity ward reversed

Supt. Duncan Pound explains what police are doing to curb gun violence in the Lower Mainland at a press conference in Surrey on Thursday (Jan. 20). (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Police discuss efforts to fight gun violence after yet another shooting in Surrey

Thomas Dawson Peacock
Surrey man pleads guilty to sexual interference in Abbotsford