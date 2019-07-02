VIDEO: Off-duty cop involved in B.C. crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The IIO is looking into the Canada Day collision

An off-duty RCMP officer was involved in the collision with a motorcyclist in East Langley on Monday, meaning the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) will be looking into the crash.

The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Canada Day in the 26400 block of 56th Avenue, where the motorcycle and an SUV collided.

The driver of the SUV was an off-duty RCMP officer, in his personal vehicle, said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a media relations spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV driver remained at the scene of the crash, Shoihet said.

The IIO is looking into “whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries,” said Shoihet.

She said no other information will be released by police while the IIO investigation is underway.

The IIO looks into all deaths and injuries that are linked to police in B.C., including automobile crashes.

Previous story
On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help
Next story
VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Surrey Gurdwaras, Hindu Mandir urge public safety minister to approve policing plan

Group says decision will have ‘significant impact on how our communities vote in the next provincial election’

Erin Brockovich in Surrey for Women in Business Awards next spring

Her story was told in a biographical film that starred Julia Roberts

45,000 expected at Surrey’s FVDED music festival

Khalid, Zedd headline fifth annual event at Holland Park

Twelve people displaced after fire rips through Surrey townhouse complex

Surrey Fire says two townhouses were completely destroyed

Tour de Delta awarded $50,000 Sport Canada hosting grant

Annual racing event starts Friday in North Delta

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

McLaren, Challenger impounded after going 125 km/hr on Canada Day

Both cars were impounded and fines dished out

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Most Read