Number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta holds steady

117 active cases in Delta for the week of March 7 to 13, the most since the week ending Jan. 9

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from March 7 to 13, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delta held steady last week after climbing for five straight weeks, according to the latest figures released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Every Wednesday, the BC CDC releases a map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area of residence. The latest weekly map shows Delta had 117 cases for the week of March 7 to 13, virtually unchanged from the week previous week.

The number of active cases in the city had been climbing for five straight weeks — from a low of 59 the week ending Jan. 30 to a high of 116 for the week ending March 6. Last week’s total is the highest since the 100 cases reported the week ending Jan. 16.

The overall number of active cases in the Fraser Health region increased last week to 2,132, up 55 cases from the week before and the highest number of active cases since the week ending Jan. 9 (2,053)

Nine of the 13 local health areas in the region saw increases over the previous week, most notably in Surrey, South Surrey/White Rock and Burnaby, which saw their active case counts climb by 89, 49 and 43, respectively.

From the start of the pandemic through the end of February 2021, there were a total of 2,723 COVID-19 cases in Delta, with 317 new cases from Jan. 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, there are currently no outbreaks at any Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facilities.

As of Friday morning (March 19), Fraser Health listed exposures at eight Delta schools on its website: Brooke Elementary (March 8), Burnsview Secondary (March 5, 8, 9 and 10), Gibson Elementary (March 11 and 12), Jarvis Traditional Elementary (March 5), McCloskey Elementary (March 8, 9 and 11), North Delta Secondary (March 5, 10 and 11), Seaquam Secondary (March 8) and Immaculate Conception School (March 5 and 11).

Fraser Health defines exposure as “a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.” Two or more individuals is defined as a cluster, while an outbreak describes a situation involving “multiple individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections when transmission is likely widespread within the school setting.”

