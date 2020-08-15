This Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a McDonald’s sign in Salt Lake City. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer)

Now reopened, Surrey McDonald’s closed temporarily after possible COVID-19 exposure

Restaurant chain says employee had been ‘in contact with an individual who tested positive’

A Surrey McDonald’s closed temporarily after an employee had come into contact with someone who had tested positive, says the restaurant chain.

On Friday (Aug. 14), an employee from the 9638 160th St. location reported that they “have been in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” according to a release from McDonald’s Saturday.

That employee worked their last shift Aug. 13 from noon to 6 p.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” reads the release, the fast-food restaurant was “immediately shut down” for a “thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party.”

It has now reopened.

The release added that all employees “who may have been in close contact” with the other employee have been asked to self-quarantine “until further information is available.”

According to the release, McDonald’s locations include “enhanced safety measures” such as hand sanitizer dispensers in the restaurant, high-touch surfaces and tables “will be kept clean and sanitized,” floor markers to physically distance, protective screens at front counters, marked tables for people to sit while they eat, limited number of guests inside the restaurant at a time and contactless payment options.

McDonald’s employees also wear gloves for taking payment and wear masks “at all times while working,” according to the release.

While the possible exposure isn’t listed on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 public exposure page, people can stay up-to-date here.

READ ALSO: Fraser Health launches website to alert public to possible COVID-19 exposure, July 23, 2020

READ ALSO: Fraser Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey hookah lounge, Aug. 6, 2020


Coronavirus

