Car speedometer no match for novice driver caught going well beyond the speed limit, according to police. (Pixabay photo)

Novice driver in McLaren clocked going 71 kilometres over speed limit in Squamish

Police say they also found evidence the car had been seized before for the same offence

Police impounded a costly set of wheels in British Columbia’s Sea to Sky Highway over the weekend.

RCMP say a novice driver in a 2018 McLaren 720S was clocked doing 151 km/h in an 80-km/h zone near Porteau Cove on Saturday.

Police say they also found evidence the car had been seized before for the same offence.

READ MORE: B.C.-wide speeding blitz set to counter leading cause of vehicle deaths

RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov says the fine is almost $1,000, which includes an excessive speed ticket for $483 and a driving while distracted ticket for $368, as well as six demerit points.

Police say vehicle is valued at approximately $462,000 and costs about $15,000 a year to insure.

It was one of five vehicles impounded by RCMP Traffic Services out of Squamish on the weekend, which included a motorcycle that was going 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The Canadian Press

