Brandon Nathan Teixeira, charged in connection with a fatal 2017 shooting in South Surrey, is scheduled for trial beginning July 4, 2022. (File photos)

Trial of notorious South Surrey fugitive Brandon Teixeira set to begin July 4

Teixeira was arrested in California following extensive manhunt

The trial of a notorious fugitive, who was arrested in California more than two years ago following a massive manhunt, is scheduled to get underway this summer.

According to B.C. Supreme Court officials, proceedings for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, accused in the 2017 shooting death of a man in South Surrey, are to begin July 4 and continue through January of next year.

Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 23, 2017 death of Nicholas Khabra in the 14300-block of Crescent Road. As well, he’s facing charges of attempted murder and discharge firearm with intent in connection with an offence on the same date which U.S. court documents state are related to the shooting of Khabra’s girlfriend.

READ ALSO: Homicide investigators announce $55,000 reward for Brandon Teixeira

READ ALSO: Fugitive in South Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

The first-degree murder charge was announced in September 2018. Arrested more than a year later at a residence in Oroville, Calif. (about 100 km north of Sacramento) he was extradited to Canada in late April 2020.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 10 in New Westminster, followed by jury selection beginning June 13.


