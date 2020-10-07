Notice of Retraction

It has come to our attention that a story published on cloverdalereporter.com, northdeltareporter.com, peacearchnews.com, and surreynowleader.com called “Legion to hold private Remembrance Day ceremony” incorrectly stated London Drugs would not be hosting Legionnaires in front of London Drugs stores during the 2020 National Poppy Appeal campaign.

This information was incorrect and the story made it look like London Drugs did not want Legionnaires in front of their stores. We have been notified by London Drugs that they will, in fact, have Legionnaires in front of their stores for the 2020 Poppy Appeal.

In a letter to the editor from London Drugs president and CEO Clint Mahlman, he wrote, “The London Drugs family have been long-time supporters of Veterans and Remembrance Day observance, selling poppies at all our stores as well as conducting additional fundraising initiatives. This year, like every year, we will most definitely support poppy sales in front of all of our Western Canadian stores using safe, socially distanced practices.”

Noting this, we recognizes the depth and breadth of London Drugs’ support for veterans and their families, the annual Poppy Appeal, and other charitable outreach initiatives. We also recognize the great relationship London Drugs has with community newspapers and the great support London Drugs has given community newspapers over the years. As such we apologize for the error and wish to retract the story.



