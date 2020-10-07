A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Notice of Retraction

Story on website was incorrect

  • Oct. 7, 2020 12:15 p.m.
  • News

It has come to our attention that a story published on cloverdalereporter.com, northdeltareporter.com, peacearchnews.com, and surreynowleader.com called “Legion to hold private Remembrance Day ceremony” incorrectly stated London Drugs would not be hosting Legionnaires in front of London Drugs stores during the 2020 National Poppy Appeal campaign.

SEE ALSO: LETTER – Legionnaire volunteers will be selling poppies in front of London Drugs stores

This information was incorrect and the story made it look like London Drugs did not want Legionnaires in front of their stores. We have been notified by London Drugs that they will, in fact, have Legionnaires in front of their stores for the 2020 Poppy Appeal.

In a letter to the editor from London Drugs president and CEO Clint Mahlman, he wrote, “The London Drugs family have been long-time supporters of Veterans and Remembrance Day observance, selling poppies at all our stores as well as conducting additional fundraising initiatives. This year, like every year, we will most definitely support poppy sales in front of all of our Western Canadian stores using safe, socially distanced practices.”

Noting this, we recognizes the depth and breadth of London Drugs’ support for veterans and their families, the annual Poppy Appeal, and other charitable outreach initiatives. We also recognize the great relationship London Drugs has with community newspapers and the great support London Drugs has given community newspapers over the years. As such we apologize for the error and wish to retract the story.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19
Next story
Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

Just Posted

Superman returns

Massive set to be constructed on Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Pipeline work in Surrey starts soon, $500K trail network to come in Fraser Heights

‘The pathway will overlie portions of the new Trans Mountain pipeline right-of-way’

Delta man charged relating to fraudulent refugee claims

CBSA alleges Roger Bhatti and Sofiane Dahak colluded to misrepresent claims from 2002 to 2014

Firefighters launch 50/50 raffle to help fund snack program at Surrey schools

Due to COVID-19, the charitable society has had to rework its fundraising for 2020

Notice of Retraction

Story on website was incorrect

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Abbotsford property

The search continues for a huge piece of farming equipment valued at $275,000

Most Read