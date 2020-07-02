‘Not the first time’ for driver clocked at excessive speed in South Surrey

Police say vehicle was doing 148 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Surrey RCMP say they clocked a vehicle travelling at 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in South Surrey earlier this week. (File photo)

A driver clocked doing nearly 70 km/h over the speed limit in South Surrey this week has been hit with a hefty fine as well as the pricey inconvenience of a vehicle impound.

And police say the scenario is not an unfamiliar one for the individual that was behind the wheel.

“Sadly, it’s not the first excessive speeding incident and vehicle impound for the driver,” Surrey RCMP note in a tweet June 30.

The vehicle, a black Acura, was pulled over on 176 Street near 40 Avenue. According to police, it was travelling at 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

This vehicle was pulled over by one of our Traffic officers going 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on 176 street near 40th Avenue. Sadly, it’s not the first excessive speeding incident and vehicle impound for the driver. #NoNeedForSpeed pic.twitter.com/6I03QIMVdJ — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) June 30, 2020

In B.C., the penalty for exceeding a speed limit by more than 60 km/h is a $483 fine, as well as three penalty points on the driver’s record. For a first offence, the vehicle involved is impounded for seven days; a second offence within two years nets a 30-day impoundment; for any subsequent excessive-speed incidents within two years, a vehicle is impounded for 60 days.

