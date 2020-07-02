Surrey RCMP say they clocked a vehicle travelling at 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in South Surrey earlier this week. (File photo)

‘Not the first time’ for driver clocked at excessive speed in South Surrey

Police say vehicle was doing 148 km/h in 80 km/h zone

A driver clocked doing nearly 70 km/h over the speed limit in South Surrey this week has been hit with a hefty fine as well as the pricey inconvenience of a vehicle impound.

And police say the scenario is not an unfamiliar one for the individual that was behind the wheel.

“Sadly, it’s not the first excessive speeding incident and vehicle impound for the driver,” Surrey RCMP note in a tweet June 30.

The vehicle, a black Acura, was pulled over on 176 Street near 40 Avenue. According to police, it was travelling at 148 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

In B.C., the penalty for exceeding a speed limit by more than 60 km/h is a $483 fine, as well as three penalty points on the driver’s record. For a first offence, the vehicle involved is impounded for seven days; a second offence within two years nets a 30-day impoundment; for any subsequent excessive-speed incidents within two years, a vehicle is impounded for 60 days.

More to come…


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

speed limitssurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks
Next story
Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

New goalkeeper training centre opens in Cloverdale

Nestled on Surrey-Langley border, facility offers full range of training programs

‘Not the first time’ for driver clocked at excessive speed in South Surrey

Police say vehicle was doing 148 km/h in 80 km/h zone

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 2: Here’s the update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond for Thursday, July 2

VIDEO: ‘Huge admiration’: Royals William and Kate chat with Surrey hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Northbound lane of Coquihalla closed after vehicle incident near Hope

A northbound lane is closed just north of the Great Bear Snowshed, according to DriveBC

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

Most Read