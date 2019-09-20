‘Not acceptable’: Ad linking Liberal candidate to B.C. police force removed

Jati Sidhu said advertisement only appeared for 30 minutes and was created by Montreal company

Liberal candidate Jati Sidhu says a Facebook advertisement with the words “I’m voting for Jati” directly below the image of an Abbotsford Police officer shouldn’t have appeared and has been removed.

“That’s not acceptable,” Sidhu, the Liberal MP in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, told The News. He said the ad was taken down about 30 minutes after it appeared Friday.

Sidhu blamed the advertisement on a company from Montreal that was drawing on a photo archive of thousands.

“I always have a lot of respect for people in uniform.”

“They decided to pick that and do it. No. That’s not right and I’ll never expect any people in uniform to endorse one candidate.” he said.

The Abbotsford Police Department issued a brief statement re-iterating that the department is “politically neutral.”

