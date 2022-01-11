Icy road conditions led to the crash. (Photo: Facebook)

Icy road conditions led to the crash. (Photo: Facebook)

Northern Health bus hit by semi truck between Prince Rupert and Terrace

No injuries reported to passengers or driver in the Jan. 10 incident

Icy road conditions along Highway 16 contributed to a semi-truck colliding with the Northern Health Connections bus on route to Terrace from Prince Rupert on Jan. 10.

The collision occurred at Agate Creek, 58 km outside of Prince Rupert, Const. Brody Hemrich said, adding the medical bus driver had pulled over to install chains to the wheels for safety when the semi slid on the ice, creating a minor impact to the bus.

There were no reported injuries on the bus carrying 12 passengers and one driver, Eryn Collins, communications manager for Northern Health, said.

Another Northern Health Connections bus was dispatched to pick up the passengers and continue to Terrace. However, it was turned back to Prince Rupert due to the ongoing inclement highway conditions and closures.

Highway 16 was closed during parts of the day between the two cities due to hazardous, icy, road conditions.

The NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities.

The Connections bus which departed at 8 a.m. on Jan 10 would not have proceeded to travel down the highway if the closure had been in effect at the time, Collins said.

Affected passengers who returned to Prince Rupert were provided overnight hotel accommodations and food vouchers.

A third attempt, on the morning of Jan. 11, departed Prince Rupert to complete the regular route to Prince George, Collins said.

A travel advisory is still in effect for Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace due to freezing rain with DriveBC not recommending travel along this stretch until it is safe to do so again.

READ MORE: Highway 16 winter upkeep is becoming a salty issue

READ MORE: Hwy 16 closed between Prince Rupert and Terrace due to freezing rain

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. urban mayors say they’ve hit their limit on homelessness, disorder
Next story
Neighbours call B.C. shipbreaking operation a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

Just Posted

An uncleared sidewalk is seen in Cloverdale. Cloverdale resident Ross MacDonald says the City of Surrey needs to be more proactive in removing snow from the sidewalks and greenspace pathways that the city is responsible for clearing. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Senior unhappy that greenspace pathways and surrounding sidewalks not cleared of snow

Health Minister Adrian Dix is seen in December, 2019 after announcing that a new hospital will be built in Cloverdale. Dix will offer an update on the new hospital Jan. 21 via Zoom. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
UPDATE: Adrian Dix to give info on new hospital in Cloverdale

Rendering of the south portal of the eight-lane immersed tube tunnel announced by the province on Aug. 18, 2021 to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel. (Province of British Columbia/flickr.com image)
Construction begins on Highway 99 transit, cycling improvements

Mount Olive Lutheran Church, at 2350 148 St., has hosted the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s extreme-weather shelter for the 2021-2022 season, but White Rock is investigating a daytime warming centre to augment services for the homeless. (File photo)
City of White Rock takes first steps toward daytime warming centre