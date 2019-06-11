Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Smithers Saltos gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy has been charged with sexual assault in Regina, Sask.

The charges stem from a complaint by a 30-year-old Ottawa woman of offences allegedly committed between Jan. 1, 2002 and April 30, 2008 when both Dubroy and the alleged victim were residents of Regina.

“It is not common practice for the Regina Police Service to include information about an accused person’s occupation but, in this case, the alleged offences are the result of the position of authority and trust held by the accused over the victim during the years that he was her gymnastics coach, living and working in Regina,” a police news release stated.

Although there is not a proactive investigation into other potential offences, Elizabeth Popowich, manager of public information for the Regina Police Service, told The Interior News investigators are encouraging other potential victims to come forward through the media release.

“While we don’t have any other reports that I know of, we anticipate that there may be other be other victims… by publishing the fact of his occupation that is in a sense looking to see whether there may be other victims or other disclosures,” she said.

Dubroy, 68 is charged with sexual exploitation, position of trust; Sexual Interference; invitation to sexual touching; sexual assault on a person under the age of 16; and sexual assault.

The Saltos website currently lists Dubroy as being on a leave of absence.

“Smithers Saltos was informed Thursday evening by Gymnastics Canada of a complaint received for a violation of the code ethics against head coach Marcel Dubroy while coaching at another club,” the statement reads. “During the investigation, Marcel has taken a leave of absence due to Gymnastics Canada’s provisional suspension.”

Dubroy has been released on an undertaking and will make his first appearance in Saskatchewan provincial court in Regina on July 17.


