Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Police have connected more dots in the investigations of a double homicide and suspicious death that happened last week in northern B.C.

As of Tuesday, all three deaths remained unsolved, but police announced that two Port Alberni teenagers originally suspected to be missing were now wanted in connection to the killings of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese near Liard Hot Springs, as well as the unidentified man found 500 kilometres away near Dease Lake.

Fowler and Deese were found dead on the Alaskan Highway, about 2o kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs in northern B.C. on the morning of July 15.

On July 19, a burned out truck and camper belong to McLeod and Schmegelsky were discovered 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake. A man’s unidentified body was found in a highway pullout two kilometres away.

WATCH: Missing Alberni teens now suspects in three northern B.C. killings

There are still many questions unanswered, however, including the exact timeline of Fowler and Deese’s deaths. Police have also remained tight lipped on how the third killing is related to the first investigation.

Here is what we know so far:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP releases sketches of suspect in alleged sexual assault

Police say incident happened on July 9 at Newton Athletic Park

Surrey to get a RapidBus route

It will run on King George Blvd. between Guildford Town Centre and Newton Exchange along upgraded 96 B-Line

‘An AI to change human behaviour’: SFU Surrey unveils trash-sorting robot

SFU mechatronics students found Intuitive AI, a startup to create a zero-waste world

Fleetwood BIA joins Surrey’s ‘Love Where You Live’ city beautification project

Businesses in Fleetwood joined Mayor McCallum for a community clean-up Tuesday

Surrey man charged in 2018 fatal hit-and-run

Michael Howard Thomas was charged on July 19 in provincial court

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

B.C. teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Most Read