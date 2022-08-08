Northbound lanes on Pattullo Bridge closed overnight this Friday

The bridge will be open only to southbound traffic into Surrey from 10 p.m. Friday (August 12) to 5 a.m. Saturday because of construction work

It’s part of the bridge replacement project.

Northbound lane closures, and a full closure of the bridge connector underneath the Royal Avenue overpass in New Westminster will be from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. but the bridge will remain open in both directions to first responders, pedestrians and cyclists.

TransLink advises motorists to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser bridges instead.

The northbound N19 NightBus will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges during the closure and riders can anticipate 30 minutes of additional travel time.

Meantime, the Royal Avenue on-ramp will remain open as will southbound lanes on the Pattullo but McBride Boulevard motorists will be detoured to the Columbia Street on-ramp, the bulletin advises.



ConstructionSurreyTransLink