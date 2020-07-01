A vehicle incident closed northbound traffic on the Coquihalla around 2 p.m. on July 1, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

Northbound lane of Coquihalla closed after vehicle incident near Hope

A northbound lane is closed just north of the Great Bear Snowshed, according to DriveBC

Drivers coming from the Lower Mainland towards the B.C. Interior should expect delays as a vehicle incident has closed one lane of northbound traffic, according to DriveBC.

The incident occurred just north of the Great Bear Snowshed near Hope, around 2 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene, says DriveBC.

