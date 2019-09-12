North Vancouver woman charged with impaired driving during ongoing trial

Deborah Gail Reynolds charged with impaired driving same day she was supposed to appear in court

A North Vancouver woman was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for alleged impaired driving, linked to a separate impaired driving charge she was already facing.

Deborah Gail Reynolds was originally scheduled to appear for an ongoing trial on March 29, in connection with an impaired driving incident in 2017. But the appearance was adjourned and the judge ordered a bench warrant or arrest warrant against Reynolds – typically issued in the case of a failure to appear for trial.

On that same day, Reynolds was charged with impaired driving, court documents show.

She was later found guilty of the first charge.

It’s not clear if the 57-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday to face the second charge. Her next appearance is set for Oct. 9.

This isn’t the first – or second – time that Reynolds has faced such charges. She was also previously convicted of impaired driving in March 2014.

Black Press Media has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP by phone for comment.

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
