Willie Nahanee, 79, of the Squamish Nation, who attended the former St. Paul Indian Residential School for 10 years and the Kamloops Indian Residential School for one year, holds one of his class photographs from St. Paul, in North Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Squamish Nation, together with the support of the Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam First Nations and the Catholic Archdiocese will be launching an investigation into the former residential school. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Willie Nahanee, 79, of the Squamish Nation, who attended the former St. Paul Indian Residential School for 10 years and the Kamloops Indian Residential School for one year, holds one of his class photographs from St. Paul, in North Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The Squamish Nation, together with the support of the Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam First Nations and the Catholic Archdiocese will be launching an investigation into the former residential school. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

North Vancouver reserve vandalized following St. Paul’s investigation announcement

The act is described as “getting more hate for uncovering hate”

Only a day after an investigation into the St. Paul’s residential school was announced, a North Vancouver reserve was vandalized.

According to a Tweet by Tsleil-Waututh treaty director, Gabriel George, “Someone knocked down all our business signs and even pulled up cemented municipal signs,” on Wednesday (Aug. 11) evening.

The announcement on Tuesday was made in support of Indigenous children who never came home from St. Paul’s.

READ MORE: First Nations to search for children who didn’t come home from North Vancouver school

Black Press Media has reached out to the North Vancouver RCMP and is awaiting comment.

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
No Logan Lake evacuees have had to sleep in their vehicle: Chilliwack emergency co-ordinator

Just Posted

UBC’s Centre for Rural Health Research has released a summary of its ongoing rural health survey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC president voices support for mandatory indoor masking, vaccination

Surrey Historical Society’s new-look website is on surreyhistory.ca.
New-look Surrey Historical Society website a hub for group searching for new members

Elections Canada signs at a polling station during the 2019 federal election. (File photo: The Canadian Press/Peter Power)
FEDERAL ELECTION: Surrey’s five ridings, who won last time and who’s running now (so far)

TEASER PHOTO BRANDON ISAAK
In hotel penthouse where legends slept, Surrey blues musician created ‘Modern Primitive’