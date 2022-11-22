Jean Sebastien, a pizza cook at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in North Vancouver, was attacked while taking the garbage out at work on Nov. 19, 2022. Police are investigating multiple leads. (Photo credit: GoFundMe/Lower Lonsdale Random Attack Victim)

Jean Sebastien, a pizza cook at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in North Vancouver, was attacked while taking the garbage out at work on Nov. 19, 2022. Police are investigating multiple leads. (Photo credit: GoFundMe/Lower Lonsdale Random Attack Victim)

North Vancouver pizza cook attacked with tire iron at gun point

Jean Sebastien won’t be returning to work anytime soon, says a fundraiser started for him

A North Vancouver pizza cook suffered serious injuries Saturday night (Nov. 19) after he was viciously attacked with a tire iron while taking out the garbage at work.

Jean Sebastien, a cook at Dave & Mel’s Pizzeria in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood, was cleaning the shop up and had just stepped outside to throw out the trash when the attack occurred. A masked person held Sebastien at gun point and beat him with a tire iron, according to a social media post, which police confirmed the details of to Black Press Media.

Media relations officer Const. Mansoor Sahak said North Vancouver officers were called to the pizza shop at 113 West 1st Street for a reported assault at about 9 p.m. He said they’re not sure whether the attack was random or targeted, but that they’re pursuing multiple investigation leads.

The suspect description provided to police describes the attacker a 5’9” white person wearing a black hoodie and a blue mask.

A GoFundMe started for Sebastien says he is unable to work indefinitely.

“There will be a long road to recovery,” it reads.

Close to $8,000 of the fundraiser’s $10,000 goal has been reached as of publication.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating death in Squamish

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultnorth vancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap
Next story
No jail time for man who tried to steal farm equipment from B.C. flood victim

Just Posted

The 2022 Surrey Santa Parade of Lights is set to roll Dec. 4. The event is returning after a two-year hiatus and will travel along a slightly shorter route than it has in the past. (Image via Google Maps)
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights set for Dec. 4

Newly elected Surrey city councillor Gordon Hepner outside his notary public office in South Surrey on Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
An ‘old soul’ new to the political arena, Hepner follows mother’s footsteps to Surrey City Hall

Wearing a special Punjabi Night-themed jersey, Surrey Eagles forward Jacob Bonkowski, right, crashes into Vernon Vipers goaltender Roan Clarke at South Surrey Arena on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. At a sold-out rink, the home team blanked the visitors, 5-0. (Photo: Garrett James, via Facebook.com/SurreyEagles)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Special weekend for Surrey Eagles as team wins 2 more games, including a thriller

Merrick Garcia carries the ball for the Cloverdale Community Football Association’s Atom Tigers as his team battled the White Rock Titans in the VMFL playoff semifinal at Cloverdale Athletic Park Nov. 20. The Tigers won the game 48-16 and now play in the league final Nov. 27 at McLeod Athletic Park. (Photo submitted: Stephanie Martens)
Cloverdale flag football team in VMFL final Nov. 27