The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home. A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home. A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan

North Vancouver man fined for repeatedly feeding black bear and cub

Conservation officer investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home.

Court records show Vitali Shevchenko faced two charges under the Wildlife Act.

One charge was stayed, and Shevcheko was fined $5,000 on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the single count of feeding dangerous wildlife.

The conservation officer service says its investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018.

The videos showed an adult and two children feeding a black bear and a cub from the window and door of a North Vancouver home.

The conservation officer service says on social media that the majority of the fine will go toward the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to support wildlife and habitat projects as well as environmental education programs.

READ MORE: Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears

bearsWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa cites jobs, capacity, approves B.C.’s Roberts Bank Terminal 2 port expansion
Next story
Chilliwack joins regional district, other cities asking province to assign mediator in transit strike

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO
PHOTOS: See the winning Surrey bridges built Minecraft-style by students

The locomotive “Old Curly” is seen with a logging crew sometime between 1912 and 1914. The Surrey Historical Society wants to bring Old Curly back to Surrey. (Burnaby Village Museum Photograph Collection)
Surrey Historical Society wants to bring Old Curly back to Surrey

Holly Indridson speaking to the media at the celebration of life on Thursday, April 20, 2023 for her son Ethan Bespflug. Bespflug was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus on April 17, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘Just be kind, show love,’ slain Surrey teen’s mom tells gathering

Surrey school board Trustee Terry Allen (pictured) presented a motion to write a strongly worded letter to the government to ask for more money for the district. (file photos)
Government ‘can’t continue to ignore the needs of the Surrey school district’, says school board

Pop-up banner image